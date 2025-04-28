Thai Bonds Attract Global Funds Amid Rate Cut Anticipation and Strong Baht

Global investors have been piling into Thai bonds in April, with over 67 billion baht flowing into the market.

This surge marks the largest monthly influx of capital in over three years, since February 2025, according to reports from Bloomberg News.

The primary drivers behind this interest are widespread expectations that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will trim its key interest rate in the near future, coupled with a robust appreciation of the Thai baht.

The stronger baht is partly attributed to the soaring price of gold on global markets.

Data from the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) indicates that international funds have already pumped approximately $2 billion (around 67 billion baht) into Thai debt instruments this month, representing the most significant inflow into the bond market in more than three years.

