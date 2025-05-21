Aberdeen Sounds Alarm on US Stocks, Diversifies Global Equities as Trump Tariffs Loom

Aberdeen is advising clients to reduce US equity exposure as uncertainty over "Trump tariffs" casts a shadow over global markets, according to Investment Director Blair Couper.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Bangkok on Monday, Couper revealed that since April, the prospect of new US tariffs has pressured equity markets, with their final form still undetermined.

He anticipates this uncertainty will diminish the dominance of the US stock market, which has historically been heavily weighted towards the "Magnificent 7" tech giants.

"US market valuations are quite elevated, and Magnificent 7 stocks are expected to gradually moderate," Couper noted. "At the S&P 500's current P/E ratio of approximately 25 times, historical backtesting suggests returns for these stocks over the next 10 years could be negligible."

The firm warns of potential US stagflation – combining slowing growth with rising inflation – though they expect President Trump will implement domestic economic stimulus measures.

In response, Aberdeen plans to reduce its US stock market weighting by approximately 15% below the MSCI World benchmark while increasing investments in emerging markets, Europe, China, and India.

Within its US holdings, the firm is moving towards quality mid- to small-cap stocks better positioned to weather economic headwinds.

