THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 breaks records with 142,000 attendees and THB 135 billion in trade, propelling Thailand as a global food hub

The event saw overwhelming participation from business leaders and buyers worldwide, reaffirming Thailand’s potential as a regional business hub for food and a key player in the global food supply chain. It also provided a platform to promote “Thai Food to the World”, boosting the country’s commercial and cultural influence on the global stage.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan stated on Tuesday that the success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 not only highlighted the potential of Thai entrepreneurs but also showcased the growing global interest in the Thai food industry. This aligns with the government’s Soft Power strategy, spearheaded by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which seeks to promote Thai food as both a cultural and economic strength.

“The positive response from foreign businesses not only created trade opportunities for Thai SMEs and startups but also had a positive impact on the grassroots economy by generating income and creating jobs across the country,” Pichai said.

This year’s event saw 3,231 exhibitors from 57 countries with a total of 6,208 booths. Among the exhibitors, 1,184 were Thai companies, and 2,047 were international. The total number of attendees reached 142,370, including 88,349 business negotiators (20,566 international attendees and 67,783 Thai attendees) and over 54,021 general visitors during the retail sales day.