THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 breaks records with 142,000 attendees and THB 135 billion in trade, propelling Thailand as a global food hub

TUESDAY, JUNE 03, 2025

The Commerce Ministry has announced the tremendous success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, the international food and beverage trade show held from May 27-31 at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province.

The event saw overwhelming participation from business leaders and buyers worldwide, reaffirming Thailand’s potential as a regional business hub for food and a key player in the global food supply chain. It also provided a platform to promote “Thai Food to the World”, boosting the country’s commercial and cultural influence on the global stage.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan stated on Tuesday that the success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 not only highlighted the potential of Thai entrepreneurs but also showcased the growing global interest in the Thai food industry. This aligns with the government’s Soft Power strategy, spearheaded by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which seeks to promote Thai food as both a cultural and economic strength.

“The positive response from foreign businesses not only created trade opportunities for Thai SMEs and startups but also had a positive impact on the grassroots economy by generating income and creating jobs across the country,” Pichai said.

This year’s event saw 3,231 exhibitors from 57 countries with a total of 6,208 booths. Among the exhibitors, 1,184 were Thai companies, and 2,047 were international. The total number of attendees reached 142,370, including 88,349 business negotiators (20,566 international attendees and 67,783 Thai attendees) and over 54,021 general visitors during the retail sales day.

The event generated a total trade value of 135.67 billion baht, broken down as follows:

  • Business negotiations value: 135.45 billion baht
  • Immediate orders: 271.81 million baht
  • Projected orders within the next year: 135.17 billion baht
  • Retail sales value: 227.82 million baht

Notably, the total trade value from Thai exhibitors reached 99.09 billion baht.

Top 5 Countries by Order Volume

The top five countries with the highest order volumes were:

  • China
  • Thailand
  • India
  • Vietnam
  • Japan

The most popular product zones at the event included Fine Food, Food Technology, Drinks, Frozen Food, and Fruits & Vegetables.


Looking Ahead to THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026

Pichai revealed that the event was organized through the collaboration of three key entities: the Department of International Trade Promotion, Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse. They are already preparing for THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026, which aims to be even bigger and more impactful than ever before, featuring the latest global food trends and innovations. The event is scheduled to take place from May 26-30, 2026, at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani.

