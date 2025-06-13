Oil Prices Could Soar to $130 Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions, JPMorgan Warns

Global oil prices have surged to a four-year high following Israel's airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting warnings from JPMorgan that crude could hit $130 a barrel if the conflict intensifies dramatically.

The escalating geopolitical tensions have rattled energy markets, with fears growing of potential Iranian retaliation targeting U.S. and Israeli interests.

The unbacked Israeli air assault on Iran led to a significant spike in crude oil futures, with prices jumping by as much as 13%.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark, saw a 9.66% increase, reaching $74.64 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, surged by 9.27% to $75.79 per barrel.

This marks the largest single-day gain for Brent since 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had commenced "specific military operations" targeting Iran's nuclear missile programme.

Key sites attacked reportedly include the primary uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, a hub for Iran's leading nuclear scientists, and the country's missile programme centre.

"This operation will continue as long as the threat persists," Israel declared, following its strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile objectives.

Conversely, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Israel acted "alone," without any support from the U.S. government. He issued a stern warning to Iran against attacking U.S. interests in the region.

"We were not involved in the attack on Iran, and our paramount concern is protecting U.S. forces in this region," Rubio stated. "Israel informed us they believe this action was necessary for their self-defence."

