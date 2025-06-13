Israel Justifies Iran Strikes as 'Last Resort' Against Nuclear Breakout

Israel launched Operation "Rising Lion" on Friday morning, targeting nuclear and military installations across Iran in what it describes as a pre-emptive strike against an "imminent nuclear threat."
In a statement issued through its embassy in Thailand, Israel cited recent intelligence assessments and findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to justify what it characterises as an act of self-defence before Iran reaches nuclear breakout capability.
Explosions were heard across Tehran as Israeli forces struck Iran's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, ballistic missile sites, and targeted senior nuclear scientists and officials, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The military action follows an IAEA report released on 31st May 2025, which confirmed that Iran has accumulated sufficient enriched uranium for at least nine nuclear weapons.
Significantly, one-third of this material was stockpiled within the past three months, during a period when Iran was simultaneously engaged in diplomatic negotiations with the United States.
The IAEA also reported that Iran had obstructed monitoring efforts by concealing key nuclear sites and expanding its centrifuge installations to 20,000 units.
The agency described Iran's nuclear advancements as presenting "a wide range of deeply concerning unresolved issues."
According to the embassy statement, Israeli intelligence has long warned of Iran's parallel development of ballistic missile delivery systems.
Tehran maintains one of the world's largest arsenals of long-range missiles, which Israeli officials argue could target civilian and military infrastructure throughout the region.
The nuclear threat is compounded by Iran's extensive proxy network, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and other armed groups across the Middle East.
In 2024, Iran marked a significant escalation by launching direct missile attacks on Israeli territory in April and October, described as the largest such assaults in regional history.
Just one day before Israel's operation, the IAEA Board of Governors censured Iran for the first time in 20 years after Tehran refused to cooperate with international inspectors.
Iran responded by announcing plans to establish a third enrichment site and upgrade its centrifuges with more advanced technology.
"Iran is only moments away from possessing a nuclear weapon," a senior Israeli defence official stated. "We cannot afford to wait. The threat is imminent, and Israel has no choice but to eliminate it before it is too late."
Israeli authorities maintain that Operation "Rising Lion" represents a last resort to safeguard national security.
Officials emphasise that whilst the operation targets military assets and nuclear-related infrastructure, efforts are being made to minimise civilian casualties and that the action is directed at threatening forces rather than the Iranian people.
Iranian state television confirmed that Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami was among those affected by the strikes, though few details were provided about his condition.
The operation has drawn mixed international reactions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Israel had taken "unilateral action against Iran" whilst warning Tehran against targeting American forces in retaliation.
The United States has begun withdrawing some diplomatic personnel from Baghdad and offering voluntary evacuations for military families across the wider Middle East.
The international community remains divided over the legitimacy of Israel's actions, with some governments calling for restraint whilst others acknowledge Israel's right to self-defence amid escalating regional tensions.
Diplomatic efforts to address Iran's nuclear ambitions continue, though Israel maintains that negotiations have failed to prevent Iran's progress towards weaponisation.