Israel Justifies Iran Strikes as 'Last Resort' Against Nuclear Breakout

Israel launched Operation "Rising Lion" on Friday morning, targeting nuclear and military installations across Iran in what it describes as a pre-emptive strike against an "imminent nuclear threat."

In a statement issued through its embassy in Thailand, Israel cited recent intelligence assessments and findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to justify what it characterises as an act of self-defence before Iran reaches nuclear breakout capability.

Explosions were heard across Tehran as Israeli forces struck Iran's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, ballistic missile sites, and targeted senior nuclear scientists and officials, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The military action follows an IAEA report released on 31st May 2025, which confirmed that Iran has accumulated sufficient enriched uranium for at least nine nuclear weapons.

Significantly, one-third of this material was stockpiled within the past three months, during a period when Iran was simultaneously engaged in diplomatic negotiations with the United States.

The IAEA also reported that Iran had obstructed monitoring efforts by concealing key nuclear sites and expanding its centrifuge installations to 20,000 units.

The agency described Iran's nuclear advancements as presenting "a wide range of deeply concerning unresolved issues."

According to the embassy statement, Israeli intelligence has long warned of Iran's parallel development of ballistic missile delivery systems.

Tehran maintains one of the world's largest arsenals of long-range missiles, which Israeli officials argue could target civilian and military infrastructure throughout the region.

