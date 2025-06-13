Thai Ministry urges nationals in Iran, Israel to stay updated after attack

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura stated that initial checks with the Thai embassy in Tehran confirmed multiple explosions had occurred in the Iranian capital.
"The embassy has already contacted the Thai community there, and so far, no Thai nationals have been reported to be affected," he said, "The embassy urges all Thais in Iran to carry their travel documents in case of emergencies and to closely follow updates from the embassy."
Nikorndej also urged Thai nationals in Israel to follow news from local authorities or their embassy closely. Thais in both Iran and Israel can contact their respective embassies as follows:
Embassy in Tehran:
Embassy in Tel Aviv:
The Foreign Ministry and all embassies in the region will continue to closely monitor the situation, Nikorndej concluded.