Body of Thai hostage found in Gaza, confirms Israeli military

The Mujahedeen Brigades, a smaller faction in Gaza, has also been linked to the abduction and murder of Israeli hostages Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, as well as the deaths of Gadi Haggai and Judih Weinstein, whose bodies were recovered earlier this week.

There has been no immediate response from the militant group.

According to Israeli officials, 55 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive. In response to the Hamas-led attack, Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza, which has since killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave. Much of Gaza is now in ruins, and over 2 million people have been displaced.