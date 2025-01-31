Family of lone Thai worker still held hostage by Hamas lives in hope

The family of another Thai worker held hostage by Hamas for the past 15 months is still waiting with hope for their loved one to return home.
As of yesterday, five of the six Thai nationals who had been held hostage by Hamas were released, but Natthapong Pinta remains in captivity.
A reporter visited the home of Natthapong in Rongkwang district, Phrae province, on Friday (January 31) and spoke with Lop Pinta, 84, the father of Natthapong, the only Thai worker still held hostage by Hamas. There has been no news regarding his release so far.
Thanchanok Pinta, 52, Natthapong’s older sister, shared that her brother had been working in Israel for a year and four months before being taken hostage on October 7, 2023. They had been in regular contact prior to his capture, but after that all communication ceased. The family remains hopeful, still waiting for news of his release.
The family is extremely worried about his safety and is anxiously waiting for news, still hopeful that he will be released just like the others.
Throughout this time, the family has consulted several fortune-tellers based on their beliefs, and all of them have confirmed that their brother is still alive. This has brought them renewed hope for a miracle.
If he is released and returns home, they have decided he will never return to work in Israel again.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura revealed that 46 Thai workers had died due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, while 28 others had been released. Only one Thai hostage is still being detained.