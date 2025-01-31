Family of lone Thai worker still held hostage by Hamas lives in hope

The family of another Thai worker held hostage by Hamas for the past 15 months is still waiting with hope for their loved one to return home.

As of yesterday, five of the six Thai nationals who had been held hostage by Hamas were released, but Natthapong Pinta remains in captivity.

A reporter visited the home of Natthapong in Rongkwang district, Phrae province, on Friday (January 31) and spoke with Lop Pinta, 84, the father of Natthapong, the only Thai worker still held hostage by Hamas. There has been no news regarding his release so far.