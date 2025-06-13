Thai authority assures adequate oil stock amid Middle East tensions, urges public not to worry

Following the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, particularly the military attacks and nuclear-related projects in Iran, there are concerns that this could affect the production and export of oil from the Middle East to Thailand.
The DOEB, along with relevant agencies, has been closely monitoring the situation to assess and prepare for any potential intensification of the crisis, said Sarawut Kaewtathip, the department’s Director-General, on Friday.
Currently, Thailand has approximately 3.104 billion litres of crude oil in stock, enough for 23 days of use. An additional 2.597 billion litres of crude oil is in transit, enough for 20 days, and 1.886 billion litres of refined oil are available, sufficient for 17 days. In total, Thailand’s oil reserves can meet domestic demand for the next 60 days.
The Director-General emphasized that there is no need for public concern and encouraged everyone to stay updated with official government information. The DOEB will continue to manage the situation to minimize the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on the Thai public, he said.
On June 13, Israel initiated a significant military operation against Iran, targeting key nuclear and military sites. The operation, named Operation Rising Lion, involved over 200 Israeli aircraft and resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri. In retaliation, Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory, prompting airspace closures and heightened regional tensions.
The conflict has led to global economic repercussions, with oil prices surging over 10% and stock markets experiencing volatility. Analysts warn of potential disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route.