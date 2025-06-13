Thai authority assures adequate oil stock amid Middle East tensions, urges public not to worry

Following the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, particularly the military attacks and nuclear-related projects in Iran, there are concerns that this could affect the production and export of oil from the Middle East to Thailand.

The DOEB, along with relevant agencies, has been closely monitoring the situation to assess and prepare for any potential intensification of the crisis, said Sarawut Kaewtathip, the department’s Director-General, on Friday.

Currently, Thailand has approximately 3.104 billion litres of crude oil in stock, enough for 23 days of use. An additional 2.597 billion litres of crude oil is in transit, enough for 20 days, and 1.886 billion litres of refined oil are available, sufficient for 17 days. In total, Thailand’s oil reserves can meet domestic demand for the next 60 days.

The Director-General emphasized that there is no need for public concern and encouraged everyone to stay updated with official government information. The DOEB will continue to manage the situation to minimize the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on the Thai public, he said.