Thai stock market drops 1.71% amid political tensions, foreign investors sell off

The Thai stock market plummeted by 19 points on Wednesday (June 18), closing at 1,094.58 points, a 1.71% drop with 36.04 billion baht in trading volume. Foreign investors net sold 1.13 billion baht amid rising political tensions. The sharp decline follows escalating tensions over the Thai-Cambodian border, worsened by a leaked audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, which increased concerns among both Thai and foreign investors, leading to a heavy sell-off.

Piriyaphon Kongwanich, Director of Fundamental Analysis at Bualuang Securities, told Krungthep Turakij that the significant fall in the stock market was primarily due to political issues, particularly the rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, following the leaked audio clip.

"Aside from the leaked audio, there have been concerns regarding the Interior Ministry,” he said. “Reports suggested that Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, may withdraw from the government, which would decrease the government's strength in parliament. This, combined with the ongoing border tensions, has destabilised the political situation and led to a sharp market sell-off."