Thai Exchange Reverts to Standard Trading Rules Tomorrow

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announced today its decision to revoke temporary trading measures, reinstating its normal "Ceiling & Floor" and "Dynamic Price Band" rules from Wednesday, 25th June 2025.

The SET had implemented temporary measures concerning its Ceiling & Floor and Dynamic Price Band on 23rd June 2025.

However, following continuous monitoring of the market, the exchange determined that investors have now had sufficient opportunity to analyse information and make informed decisions regarding the prevailing situation.

Consequently, to ensure appropriate oversight of securities trading, both the SET and the Thailand Futures Exchange Public Company Limited (TFEX) have agreed to lift these temporary controls. Normal trading rules will apply from 25th June 2025 onwards.

