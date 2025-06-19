Brokerage firms: Recent Thailand-Cambodia conflict triggers impacts on SET

If political instability in the country leads to an overhang and no clear resolution emerges, it is expected that the 2026 budget, which has already passed the first reading, will face delays, preventing votes on the second and third readings.

This would hinder the release of funds intended to stimulate the economy in the near future, similar to the situation under the Srettha Thavisin administration earlier.

This scenario could place downward pressure on GDP growth for 2025-2026, potentially falling short of the forecasts made by several economic institutions.

Furthermore, according to a report by the Bank of Thailand (BOT), political uncertainty is expected to negatively affect economic growth and cause significant volatility. The hotel sector has been the most impacted by the political conflict, followed by the construction, real estate, and transportation services sectors, respectively.

Additionally, there is a risk that the 2026 budget approval could be postponed if the government’s stability continues to weaken.

In terms of stock market returns, or the SET index, political uncertainty often leads to short-term volatility. However, in the following period, the market generally recovers well.

That being said, the current political climate mirrors the situations seen during the dissolution of parliament in 2006 and 2013. In both instances, the SET index dropped by approximately -1.5% to -6% in the month leading up to the event.

This suggests that the SET index is likely to experience further fluctuations, which may lead to a notable decline in trading volume until new positive factors emerge, Asia Plus Securities stated.

The brokerage firm has projected the SET’s movement range today to be between 1,085 and 1,110 points.