Thailand’s SET Index tumbles amid political, economic uncertainty

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit, senior director and strategist at UOB KayHian Securities (Thailand), however, believes the slump in the SET Index is due to the strengthening of the US dollar, resulting in an impact on the price of risk assets.

He said that he does not believe the upcoming verdicts will affect the Thai stock market, because Thai politics will not change much. Instead, he said, Pheu Thai Party’s economic stimulus policies should go ahead as the minimum wage hike and digital wallet handout scheme will help stimulate the economy later this year.

Kitpon also expects foreign funds to return to the Thai stock market next year in response to the US Federal Reserve’s move to reduce its policy interest rate. He expects the Fed to cut its policy rate at least nine times, including once this year, and four times each during 2025 and 2026.

Meanwhile, the strategist said he expects the SET Index to move between 1,270 and 1,290 points in the short term. The index’s support level lies between 1,220 and 1,270, while its resistance is at 1,330, he said.

He said this was the best opportunity for investors to purchase cheap stocks such as food, beverage and retail that will benefit from economic recovery and the government’s stimulus measures.