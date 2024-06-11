Srettha puts SET index’s nosedive down to normal market conditions

Though the prime minister attributed the biggest stock market slump in four years to a normal market condition, he admitted that the political situation may also have had an impact on market sentiment.

When asked on Tuesday how his government will shore up investors’ confidence following the plunge, PM Srettha Thavisin said the drop was part of normal stock market movements.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index opened on Monday morning at 1,313.26 points, the lowest in four years and closed at 1,318.57 points, marking a drop of 14.17 points or 1.06% with a total trading volume of 38.32 billion baht.

When asked if the three ongoing political cases may have caused concerns among investors, he said they may be another factor affecting the market sentiment.