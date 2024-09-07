Abrdn expects Vayupak Fund to help SET Index hit 1,500 by year-end

Darunrat Piyayodilokchai, its head of equities, told a media briefing on Friday that she expected the SET Index to reach 1,500-1,530 points by the end of the year, up from the previous estimate of 1,360-1,450 points.

This upbeat outlook is supported by a recovering Thai economy and new inflows from the Vayupak Fund.

"We believe the market has hit bottom, with a new key support level at 1,270 points. The revised target is based on projected listed company earnings of 90 baht per share and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15 times," she explained.

Additionally, she predicted that the Thai economy would perform better in the second half of the year, with GDP growth projected to be around 2.7% in 2024, aided by tourist arrivals.

International tourists are expected to reach 36-37 million this year, exceeding previous estimates of 33-35 million, with Chinese visitors almost at 60-70% of pre-Covid levels.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings, or earnings per share, were forecast to grow by about 10% this year, with double-digit growth anticipated in the second half compared to the first half.

"The second quarter of 2024 saw a 17% year-on-year increase in company profits," she noted.

Despite the positive outlook for Thailand's stock market, she highlighted the potential upside risk of the digital wallet policy, which is set to begin in September and distribute 150 billion baht to eligible recipients.