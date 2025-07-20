Civil Court orders return of ฿4.5bn to 11 brokers, seizes 1.5bn MORE shares

The Civil Court on Sunday ordered the return of 4.5 billion baht to 11 brokerage firms who were deceived into placing orders for 1.5 billion shares of More Return Plc (MORE) and its related warrant, MORE-R, in one of Thailand’s largest stock manipulation cases.

During a four-hour reading of the verdict, the court instructed the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to use 5.376 billion baht — the proceeds from the sale of MORE and MORE-R shares on November 10, 2022 — to compensate the 11 brokers, who had advanced the funds for the transactions and were never reimbursed.

The court also ordered the seizure of the 1.5 billion shares in question as state property.