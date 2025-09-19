Alpha Chartered Energy Refutes False Claims Over Bangjak Corporation Investment

Alpha Chartered Energy Co., Ltd. (ACE) has issued a robust defence against what it describes as "fabricated claims" regarding its investment in Bangjak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), threatening legal action against media outlets spreading false information.

The Bangkok-based investment firm, which recently acquired a 20.0083% stake in BCP through the purchase of 275.5 million shares, said allegations about its funding sources and political connections were "devoid of truth" and designed to damage the reputation of its parent company, Chartered Group.

Investment Rationale and Structure

ACE's interest in BCP originated from a proposal by Natthakorn Athithanavanich, Chartered Group's local partner in Thailand.

Natthakorn, who worked with McKinsey & Company (Thailand) for over a decade, identified BCP as a listed company with significant growth potential and regional expansion capabilities, trading below its intrinsic value.

Under the investment structure, Natthakorn established ACE as the investment vehicle whilst maintaining full control over the company's board and shareholder decisions.

He retains authority over target selection, due diligence processes, portfolio management, and director nominations.

The shareholding structure of ACE comprises Alpha Global wholly owned by Natthakorn Athithanavanich, and Encore Issuance S.A., which shares the same ownership structure as Opus-Chartered Issuances S.A.

The ultimate beneficial owners of these entities have been disclosed to relevant authorities and received approval during Opus SA's previous acquisition of MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited.

