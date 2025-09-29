Thai rice exports slump 23.9% in first eight months on strong baht, global glut

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), said exports between January and August totalled 5.04 million tonnes, down 23.98% from 6.63 million tonnes in the same period last year.

The value of exports fell 30.58% to US$2.98 billion (99.06 billion baht), compared with US$4.30 billion (153.91 billion baht) a year earlier.

The decline was driven by higher output among major exporters and importers alike, as favourable weather boosted harvests. This resulted in a global surplus, putting downward pressure on prices. In addition, key buyers such as Indonesia and the Philippines slowed imports, further dampening demand.

A stronger baht also added pressure by eroding Thailand’s price competitiveness against rivals such as Vietnam, India and Pakistan.