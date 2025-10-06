Gold nears US$4,000 as prolonged US government shutdown drives safe-haven demand

Bloomberg reported that global gold prices hit a record high, briefly touching US$3,920.63 per ounce before trimming gains. The continued government shutdown has delayed key economic data releases, including the non-farm payroll report originally scheduled for Friday, deepening uncertainty over the US economic outlook.

With limited official data available, investors have relied on private-sector reports to gauge the state of the economy. The Federal Reserve (Fed) faces increasing difficulty in deciding its next monetary policy moves, while markets still expect a 0.25% interest rate cut later this month—a move seen as positive for gold, which offers no yield.