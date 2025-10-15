Gold surges past US$4,100, eyes US$5,000 amid US-China trade war fears

According to Reuters, spot gold climbed 0.9% to US$4,145.85 per ounce at 1.50pm Eastern Time (5.50pm GMT), after touching an all-time peak of US$4,179.48 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.7% to settle at US$4,163.40 per ounce.

Gold has gained around 57% so far this year, breaching the US$4,100 threshold for the first time on Monday. The surge has been fuelled by a mix of factors — including geopolitical uncertainty, expectations of lower US interest rates, strong central bank buying, and hefty inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Analysts at Bank of America and Societe Generale forecast that gold prices could reach US$5,000 per ounce in 2026.

“Rising trade tensions between the US and China, the ongoing government shutdown, and expectations of further monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) are all supporting gold prices,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

He added that the risk of President Donald Trump imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, tit-for-tat port fees by the two largest economies, and growing efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar could propel gold to US$5,000 per ounce by mid-2026.

Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea later this month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday.