Thai Gold Price Volatility Expected to Continue, With New 64,000 Baht Peak Forecast

The Thai gold market is gripped by volatility, with experts predicting a potential new peak of 64,000 baht per baht-weight by the end of 2025.

This aggressive forecast is driven by a confluence of geopolitical and economic factors, most notably renewed trade war fears between the US and China, the threat of a US Government Shutdown, and speculation over upcoming interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Gold prices are seeing a sustained long-term rally despite immediate short-term headwinds, which include an appreciation of the US Dollar and positive developments in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Analysts from MTS Gold Mae Thongsuk and the Gold Traders Association offered their forecasts and insights as the gold market attempts to consolidate gains after a strong run last week, prompting a significant surge in the domestic spot price today (October 14, 2025).

Experts Raise Price Targets

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, president of the Gold Traders Association, confirmed that the sharp rise in price was partly triggered by safe-haven buying following U.S.

President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on China. This came after China announced export controls on rare earth minerals.