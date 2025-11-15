Gold price drops sharply by 1,150 baht on November 15, 2025

On the morning of November 15, 2025, the gold market opened with a significant drop of 1,150 baht, shocking investors. The reason for this sharp decline is believed to be the volatility of global gold prices (Gold Spot) and related economic factors.

Gold price update: November 15, 2025

Gold jewellery (96.5% purity):

Buying price: 61,443.48 baht

Selling price: 63,600.00 baht

Gold bars (96.5% purity):

Buying price: 62,700.00 baht

Selling price: 62,800.00 baht

This sharp drop in gold prices is an important signal for investors to follow the market closely, as further reductions may occur during the day. Gold holders should consider setting a Stop Loss or holding their investment long-term in anticipation of a potential price recovery.