Gold price drops sharply by 1,150 baht on November 15, 2025

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2025

The price of gold has sharply dropped by 1,150 baht today, November 15, 2025, causing concern among gold holders. The latest update shows the price of gold jewellery at 63,600 baht and gold bars at 62,800 baht.

Gold price drops sharply by 1,150 baht on November 15, 2025 On the morning of November 15, 2025, the gold market opened with a significant drop of 1,150 baht, shocking investors. The reason for this sharp decline is believed to be the volatility of global gold prices (Gold Spot) and related economic factors.

Gold price update: November 15, 2025

Gold jewellery (96.5% purity):

  • Buying price: 61,443.48 baht
  • Selling price: 63,600.00 baht

Gold bars (96.5% purity):

  • Buying price: 62,700.00 baht
  • Selling price: 62,800.00 baht

This sharp drop in gold prices is an important signal for investors to follow the market closely, as further reductions may occur during the day. Gold holders should consider setting a Stop Loss or holding their investment long-term in anticipation of a potential price recovery.

