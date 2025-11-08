Gold prices climb above $4,000 as US dollar weakens and economic concerns mount

Reuters reported on Friday that gold prices rose sharply, surpassing $4,000 per ounce, as the US dollar weakened and concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown led to increased demand for safe-haven assets. At the same time, the US stock market saw significant declines, especially in the technology sector, marking its worst weekly drop in 7 months amid worries over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) stock rally.

By 3:15 p.m. (Eastern Time), Spot Gold had increased by 0.7%, trading at $4,005.21 per ounce, while US Gold Futures for December delivery rose by 0.5%, closing at $4,009.80 per ounce.

The weakening US dollar (DXY) made gold, priced in US dollars, cheaper for holders of other currencies, further driving demand. According to Jim Wyckoff, Senior Analyst at Kitco Metals, the recent price movements suggest that gold and silver may be forming a solid base for future growth.