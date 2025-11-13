Gold prices surge 2% on optimism over US government reopening

Spot gold climbed to US$4,208.98 per ounce, marking its highest point since October 21, by 1.46pm ET (1846 GMT). Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery ended 2.4% higher, settling at US$4,213.60 per ounce.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell by 1%, hitting their lowest level since November 5.

"The market is anticipating that the reopening of the US government will lead to the release of economic data, which is likely to show signs of a weakened American economy," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. He added that traders might be increasing long positions and closing some short positions in response to the government reopening.