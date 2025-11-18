Global gold prices fall as stronger dollar and fading fed rate-cut hopes pressure market

Gold prices dropped overnight as the US dollar strengthened and expectations for further Federal Reserve rate cuts diminished, while investors await key US economic data scheduled later this week.

Reuters reported that spot gold fell 1.5% to US$4,019.12 per ounce at 3:13pm ET (20:13 GMT) on Monday (November 17 2025).

US gold futures for December delivery closed 0.5% lower at US$4,074.5 per ounce.

A slight rise in the US dollar index made dollar-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, adding downward pressure to gold.

David Meger, Director of Metals Trading at High Ridge Futures, said:

“The market is moving back and forth, waiting for a wave of delayed economic reports since the US government reopened. Expectations for additional Fed rate cuts have come down, which is weighing on gold sentiment.”