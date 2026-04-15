Thailand seeks expanded Russian urea quota at friendly prices

During the talks, Thailand expressed interest in importing urea fertiliser from Russia and requested that Russia consider allocating a quota of 1–2 million tonnes per year at friendly prices. The fertiliser sought is granular urea in sizes of 2.5–5 millimetres.

If approved, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will coordinate with the Russian Ambassador to Thailand to facilitate business matching between private sector players from both countries, with the aim of enabling fertiliser exports from Russia by May 2026.

Suriya added that he had proposed the establishment of a joint working group comprising Thai and Russian representatives to address outstanding issues involving key goods on both sides, as well as to cooperate on academic and scientific matters.

The group would also help facilitate trade flows, with the aim of resolving pending issues within three months.