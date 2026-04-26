Yodchanan freezes TCAS fees to expand equal admissions access

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat has given policy directions on higher education, science, research and innovation to the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT), setting guidelines for higher education institutions to align their missions with the national strategy and the ministry’s policies.

Yodchanan said discussions with CUPT had resulted in a joint conclusion on building a more equal Thai University Central Admission System, or TCAS, covering three main areas.

First, TCAS examination application fees will remain at the current rate for another year, despite an earlier plan to increase them. Budget support will also be provided so applicants can sit the Thai General Aptitude Test (TGAT) and Thai Professional Aptitude Test (TPAT) 1-5 free of charge.

Students will also be entitled to sit up to seven A-Level subjects free of charge. The support is worth 100 baht per subject, or up to 700 baht for seven subjects. Applicants will also continue to be able to apply for seven choices in Round 3, or the Admission round, free of charge as before.

In addition, Portfolio-round application fees will be reduced by 25% for students in the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) system, in order to expand access to the selection process on a more equal basis.