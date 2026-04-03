Yodchanan lays out AI-led education reform to tackle inequality

Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, shared his views with students on the National Defence Course, Class 68, on the topic of “Developing education in a dynamic era to tackle inequality” at the National Defence College.

He argued that solving education problems should not be confined to the classroom alone, but must be systematically linked to the country’s infrastructure in order to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty that has been deeply rooted in Thai society for decades.

Yodchanan explained the link between education and infrastructure, saying transport is the key to access to learning resources.

If connectivity is poor, inequality emerges immediately because travel itself becomes a barrier.

He also stressed the use of digital systems as a foundation for reducing teachers’ workload, saying: “The use of digital systems will help reduce unnecessary burdens, allowing teachers to focus more fully on teaching and learning.”

He said this would give time back to teachers and directly improve their effectiveness in nurturing young people.