Udom calls for a bold, skill-based approach to education

University graduates in Thailand need to improve their leadership skills instead of just being employees, in order to lead their businesses or create their own in a short period of time after graduation.

Regarding Thai universities adapting to train future leaders, Udom said knowledge- and innovation-driven learning must be immediately included in teaching to prepare for the new jobs of the 21st century.

Udom also coined the term "University 4.0" as a guideline for Thai universities to follow, by adopting a number of measures he had helped device during his stint as deputy education minister. “University 4.0 can be adopted immediately without orders from the ministry, especially by those now privately owned, but a few measures have been implemented or pursued,” he said.

He added that universities are important to instil leadership skills in students so that they develop entrepreneurial drive prior to their graduation.

And while developing their students in new subjects for future career trends, universities must also focus on providing "soft skills", such as interpersonal skills and service-oriented mindset, he said.

Universities in the future need to produce graduates with practical competence, through a customised higher education focusing on the development of skills and competency, instead of just academic lecturing and providing certificates, he said.

The third RAM Talk is scheduled for February 23. It is titled “With Love and Peace” in honour of highly-revered Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who passed away on January 23.

Thasong Asvasena

Special to The Nation