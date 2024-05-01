Thailand no longer using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines

"At that time, they specified that they were finding problems and suspicions of possible associations, prompting caution and reduced usage thereafter. Thailand also collected data on adverse effects following immunisation for all types of vaccines," Dr Surachoke said.

He further noted, "Vaccination comes with side effects that need to be monitored and reported. Therefore, as the usage becomes more widespread over one to two years, we begin to see more data. This leads to increased recommendations and vigilance."

In all types of medications and vaccines, their usage should be guided by medical advice.

As for the AstraZeneca vaccine, Thailand has already used up its supply, and there have been no additional purchases this year. Therefore, the vaccines currently available for Covid-19 are supplied by Pfizer and Moderna, Surachoke said.