A stem cell bank launches \"World Class\" laboratory

Capable of producing up to 500 billion cells annually, Cryoviva aims to be Asia's largest stem cell producer, expanding storage opportunities from newborns to the general public under the slogan “ Cryoviva supports everyone to have a better quality of life with stem cells.”
Cryoviva has experienced significant growth, becoming a global leader in stem cell innovation, offering top-quality stem cells through advanced technology, expert teams, and a vast network of partners.
For the first time in Thailand, Cryoviva has developed its operations to comply with new ATMP standards, aligning with European Union guidelines for advanced medicinal product production, focusing on safety and risk prevention.
Cryoviva will announce its nearly two decades of successful operations, led by Chiranya Prachaseri, CEO of Southeast Asia, alongside executives, medical teams, and honoured guests from the medical and academic sectors.
They will highlight the benefits of stem cell technology, featuring Cryoviva's brand ambassadors, New Napassorn Suwananon and Peck Premmanat Suwananon.
Founded in 2007 with the support of Suchitra and Aloke Lohia, Dhara and Ravi Jaipuria, Cryoviva aims to preserve stem cells for sustainable health, offering a modern healthcare option for present and future needs.