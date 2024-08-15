Mpox in Thailand different from African strain: Health authorities

The World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency on Wednesday, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new form of the virus spreading. Few vaccine doses are available on the continent.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the mpox outbreaks were a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths, and called for international help to stop the virus’ spread.

“This is something that should concern us all ... The potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Mpox is classified into two strains: Clade 1 (Central African strain), which is more severe and potentially fatal, predominantly affecting Central and East Africa, and Clade 2 (West African strain), which is less severe and currently spreading in Thailand and other countries.