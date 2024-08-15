Mpox in Thailand different from African strain: Health authorities

The World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency on Wednesday, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new form of the virus spreading. Few vaccine doses are available on the continent.
Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the mpox outbreaks were a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths, and called for international help to stop the virus’ spread.
“This is something that should concern us all ... The potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Mpox is classified into two strains: Clade 1 (Central African strain), which is more severe and potentially fatal, predominantly affecting Central and East Africa, and Clade 2 (West African strain), which is less severe and currently spreading in Thailand and other countries.
Dr Weerawat Manosuthi, spokesperson for the Disease Control Department, reported global cases of Mpox (2022-2024) total 99,176, with 208 deaths. In Africa, there have been 14,250 cases and 456 deaths. In Thailand, Clade 2 cases number 827, with 11 deaths between January 1 to August 10, 2024. Of these, 97.46% are male and 2.54% are female.
“Mpox in Thailand differs from that in Africa. The strain in Thailand, Clade 2, is less severe compared to the Clade 1 strain found in Africa, which primarily affects children. Thailand's ongoing campaigns and surveillance have helped keep case numbers lower than last year. Travel restrictions are not currently necessary, but vigilance remains important,” Dr Weerawat said.
Dr Jurai Wongsawat, assistant to the department’s deputy director-general, explained that Clade 1, which has evolved into Clade IB, is primarily found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 13,791 cases and 450 deaths, showing a 3.2% fatality rate. This strain can spread through close contact, sexual activity, household members, and possibly through animals.
“There is a small chance of Clade IB entering Thailand, but surveillance systems are in place. Travellers to high-risk areas should take precautions and seek medical attention if symptoms develop within a week of returning," Dr Jurai said
The department's website lists the top 10 provinces with the highest Mpox case numbers: Bangkok (441 cases), Chonburi (78), Nonthaburi (42), Samut Prakan (31), Phuket (31), Rayong (25), Pathum Thani (25), Chiang Mai (23), Songkhla (12), and Khon Kaen (12).