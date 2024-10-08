Experts explore how we can improve our mental health

Loving yourself

Panellists in the “Loving yourself” discussion emphasised that stress can be caused by many situations, such as being pressured by parents or teachers in education, or receiving negative comments on social media.

However, some people develop stress after failing to achieve a goal that might be too high for them to meet, leading them to feel devalued.

“Self-esteem usually deteriorates when others judge whether your action is good or bad,” said Nattasuda Taephant, director of the Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability, adding that negative comments can affect mental health for up to 10 years.

Not everyone striving for success can achieve it, she explained.

Dujdao Vadhanapakorn, empathic communication specialist, advised people to gradually make progress towards the goals they have set in order to maintain their self-esteem.

“We all have value but sometimes we cannot see it if we fail to achieve our goals,” she said, stressing that facing failure is not a bad thing and that people should forgive rather than blame themselves. “There is nothing shameful in asking for help.”

Opening hearts

Social diversity can also trigger stress among some groups of people, such as transgenders and people with disabilities, panellists said in the “Opening hearts” discussion.

Thai singer Pavida “Silvy” Moriggi said diversity varies depending on each individual, such as appearance, knowledge, religion and other factors. “But no matter who you are or where you come from, we are humans and we should accept diversity,” she said.

She also advised people to love themselves and be what they want to be. “It can take time and courage, but we can break the wall of fear to love ourselves,” she added.

“People have different ways of thinking, social status and preferences, but we tend to forget the joy of diversity and just judge on appearance,” said Sarocha Kittisiripan, editor at PaperyBfly Bookhouse. “Instead we should make an effort to understand social diversity.

“Society is diverse. There are people out there who can assist people with disabilities and those who cannot. We can learn from each other,” she said.

Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health, said people were concerned about diversity because it represents so many groups. Some people deny diversity because they cannot face or feel unsafe with it, he said.

He advised people to identify walls that prevent them from understanding that we are all different and look into benefits of breaking down those walls, such as making more friends, acceptance in the workplace or even finding love.

“I believe that if Thai society opens, conflict will reduce, empathy will increase, and it will be a happier society,” he said.

Valuing lives

Happiness might not come from achieving great success, but from simple activities like listening to music or enjoying a good rest, panellists said in the “Valuing lives” discussion.

“People can gain confidence by seeking happiness in themselves,” said Wimonrat Wanpen, director of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute, adding that we become more confident by seeking that happiness on our own without waiting for others’ comments.

Wimonrat advised people to remain positive as they strive to reach their goals, plan each step and celebrate each achievement no matter how small.

“Eating, sleeping and exercising also contribute to mental health. If we have good physical health, we also have good mental health,” she said.

Wimonrat also advised parents to listen to what younger generations are facing, saying that most teenagers consult with mental health experts thanks to their parents.

“The world has changed, so problems among children and parents are different,” she said, adding that some advice from parents could not solve issues among children.

Enhancing connection

Noting that loneliness was among the main factors contributing to stress and mental health problems among those living in big cities, panellists in the “Enhancing connection” discussion advised people to observe their feelings and seek solutions to cope with them.

“People sometimes feel depressed and stressed that they have lost direction or failed but all this is part of being human,” said mental health influencer Pataradanai “Koen” Setsuwan.

He said people can seek advice on mental health from others, but they should learn how to be happy without seeking assistance. Pataradanai pointed out that social media addiction could adversely affect people’s physical interaction, saying that it is similar to drug addiction. People can concentrate for only four seconds due to social media addiction, he noted.

“If we interact physically, it is for longer than four seconds,” he said, adding that interacting with other people is different from acting with social media algorithms because it involves active listening.

Pataradanai advised people to observe their feelings and find happiness within themselves.

Sati founder Amornthep noted that the “face-down” society where people pay constant attention to smartphones had triggered a decline in social interaction. He added that some people prefer working to escape interaction with others.

To escape the risk of feeling loneliness, he advised people to seek out activities that could boost their morale, such as meditation, dance, drawing or taking care of pets.

“These activities will enable us to stay conscious all the time,” he said.