Thailand launches CareCamera for remote patient care

The Health Service Support Department has launched an innovative CareCamera device that can remotely detect and read the vital signs of bedridden patients.

Dr Kornkrit Limsommut, the department’s deputy director-general, said the medical engineering division has developed a set of tools to monitor the vital signs of patients. These tools can be attached to online webcams for monitoring bedridden patients or the elderly in palliative care at home.

He said the online camera is attached with devices for monitoring electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen level and body temperature.