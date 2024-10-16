Thailand launches CareCamera for remote patient care

The Health Service Support Department has launched an innovative CareCamera device that can remotely detect and read the vital signs of bedridden patients.
Dr Kornkrit Limsommut, the department’s deputy director-general, said the medical engineering division has developed a set of tools to monitor the vital signs of patients. These tools can be attached to online webcams for monitoring bedridden patients or the elderly in palliative care at home.
He said the online camera is attached with devices for monitoring electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen level and body temperature.
The CareCamera is mounted with microcontrollers for transmitting vital data that can be evaluated and recorded by hospitals and clinics in charge of the patients.
If the system detects abnormality in the vital signs, it will send SMS messages to alert clinics or hospitals, and on-duty doctors or nurses will remotely open the camera’s cover to see and communicate with the patient.
Kornkrit said the camera’s lens is covered at all times for the patient’s privacy, though it can be remotely lifted when the doctor in charge receives an alert or when he or she wants to communicate with the patient.
Kornkrit said the CareCamera was patented on March 22, 2022, and his department has made some prototypes for testing by certain providers of elderly care.
He said the department is planning to transfer the technology to the private sector so the CareCamera can be mass-produced and more bedridden and elderly patients can benefit.