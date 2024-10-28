Satun merchants call out inspection agencies over Shine Muscat grapes

Merchant Pranee Tantrakarnsakul said fears over toxic residues on Shine Muscat grapes had triggered an impact on sales. She called for relevant agencies to inspect products before import, saying it was not the duty of merchants to seek chemical-residue tests.

“We could know the source of fruits if they are cultivated domestically,” she said.

Another merchant, Charas Piwlueang, said he had ordered a large amount of fruits to speculate on profits. He also called for relevant agencies to deal with contaminated fruits in order to maintain fairness among merchants and consumers.

Foreign countries have conducted inspections to prevent low-quality products from entering their countries, he said.