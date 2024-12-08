Warnings issued as woman dies after neck-twisting massage

Meanwhile, Thai neurologist Dr Thiravat Hemachudha said on Facebook that neck twisting or a massage on the cervical spine could trigger paralysis.

Some 177 neurologists in the US reported 55 patients aged 21 to 60 years developing paralysis due to cerebral infarction after receiving cervical spine adjustment, he said.

He added that one of his patients had developed paralysis in his right body and had been hospitalised for a month due to neck twisting three times a day.

Thiravat stressed that neck twisting could affect people’s vision and balance, saying that the severity of such symptoms depends on how hard or how often it is done.

Persons with obesity or high blood pressure could be at risk of developing paralysis due to stroke, he added.