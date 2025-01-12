Cholera fears in Tak after two new infections reported in Myanmar men

Thailand has been on alert for a cholera outbreak after the disease killed two people in Myanmar and infected 300 others in the town of Shwe Kokko in late December. Cholera usually spreads through contaminated water and causes infection in the small intestine.
Both patients are Myanmar men who had worked in the agriculture sector in Ban Wang Pha village of Mae Jarao subdistrict.
They have travelled to and from Thailand and Myanmar, triggering risk of cholera outbreak, public health officials said, adding that both patients were being treated at the Shoklo Malaria Research Unit (SMRU) on the border.