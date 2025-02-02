Health Dept to push for 20,000 restaurants with dust-proof rooms in 3 months

The Health Department plans to increase the number of restaurants with dust-proof rooms to 20,000 nationwide within three months, a senior official said on Sunday.

Dr Thiti Sawaengtham, Deputy Director-General of the department, said that currently, 234 restaurants in nine provinces have dust-proof rooms. The department aims to increase this number to provide more options for patrons with health concerns.

Initially, the department will train the owners of over 50 restaurants in Bangkok and nearby provinces on how to set up dust-proof rooms as a service for patrons.