Doctor warns Thai tourists of influenza outbreak in Japan

A Thai doctor on Tuesday urged Thai tourists to reconsider their travel plans to Japan, warning that the country has recorded 9.523 million cases of influenza over the past 144 days.

Dr Jade Boonyawongwiroj, assistant director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, advised that if travel to Japan is unavoidable, tourists should carry anti-influenza medication, such as Oseltamivir.

He noted that if Oseltamivir proves ineffective for certain patients, they may need to be treated with Favipiravir, which is also used for Covid-19 patients.

Jade described the influenza outbreak in Japan as severe, with an average of 66,132 new cases per day over the past 144 days.