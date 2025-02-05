Cancer kills approximately 86,000 Thais per year: Public Health Minister

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday that approximately 86,000 Thais die from cancer each year. As a result, his ministry has been improving medical services to help save cancer patients' lives.

Somsak revealed the cancer mortality statistics while presiding over the opening ceremony of World Cancer Day 2025: United by Unique at CentralWorld shopping mall on Tuesday.

In his speech, Somsak stated that cancer is a disease that affects families, societies, countries, and the global community.

He noted that Thailand sees around 140,000 new cancer cases each year, with approximately 86,000 deaths annually.