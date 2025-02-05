Cancer kills approximately 86,000 Thais per year: Public Health Minister

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday that approximately 86,000 Thais die from cancer each year. As a result, his ministry has been improving medical services to help save cancer patients' lives.
Somsak revealed the cancer mortality statistics while presiding over the opening ceremony of World Cancer Day 2025: United by Unique at CentralWorld shopping mall on Tuesday.
In his speech, Somsak stated that cancer is a disease that affects families, societies, countries, and the global community.
He noted that Thailand sees around 140,000 new cancer cases each year, with approximately 86,000 deaths annually.
He explained that the Public Health Ministry has implemented comprehensive measures for cancer screening and treatment.
Moreover, the ministry’s policy allowing people under the universal healthcare scheme to receive treatment anywhere has enabled cancer patients to access care earlier and more quickly, Somsak added.
After the ceremony, Somsak told reporters that an average of 386 new cancer cases are reported by hospitals each day, while an average of 232 cancer patients die daily.
Somsak said the National Health Security Office (NHSO) allocates 9 billion baht per year for cancer treatment. Of this budget, 7 billion baht is directed to large hospitals with medical schools, while the remaining 2 billion baht goes to hospitals under the Public Health Ministry.
Somsak noted that there are 1,000 hospitals operated by the ministry nationwide, but fewer cancer patients seek treatment there compared to those attending medical schools.
As a result, the ministry plans to enhance the capabilities of its 12 major hospitals. He added that public health hospitals still face a shortage of radiologic technologists.
Somsak also highlighted that early cancer screening has saved many lives.
He stated that the ministry has screened women aged 30 to 60 for cervical cancer over the past 20 years, detecting approximately 21 million cases.
Currently, around 5,320 new cervical cancer cases are diagnosed annually, compared to over 20,000 cases in the past, he added.