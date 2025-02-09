Well-known doctor advises Thais to wait for flu vaccine next month

A well-known doctor from Chulalongkorn Medical School has advised Thais to wait for the 2025 southern hemisphere influenza vaccine, which will be available next month.
Professor Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, stated that the influenza vaccines currently available in Thailand are for the northern hemisphere influenza season.
Dr Yong explained that only those planning to visit northern hemisphere countries, including Europe, the United States, and Japan, should receive the flu vaccine now. However, individuals who do not have overseas travel plans should wait until next month when the vaccine for the 2025 southern hemisphere influenza season becomes available.
The public has become alarmed about influenza following reports that a Chinese entertainer died from influenza type A while visiting Japan. However, Dr Yong reassured Thais that there is no need to panic, as influenza spreads seasonally in both hemispheres.
Influenza typically spreads during the winter season of each hemisphere. In the northern hemisphere, the flu season occurs from December to March, while in Australia and the southern hemisphere, it spreads from June to August.
In Thailand, influenza tends to spread from June to September, with a resurgence in January and February.
Dr Yong noted that while the influenza vaccine does not entirely prevent infection, it significantly reduces the severity of the disease, thereby preventing deaths.
Those most vulnerable to influenza are the same groups at high risk for Covid-19, including the elderly with co-morbidities, young children, and pregnant women.
In Thailand, the optimal time to receive an influenza vaccine is from March to May. Thais should opt for the vaccine formulated for the southern hemisphere, as it is designed to prevent the strains prevalent in this region.
Dr Yong advised that it takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop immunity. Therefore, individuals planning overseas trips should get vaccinated at least two weeks in advance.