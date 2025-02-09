Well-known doctor advises Thais to wait for flu vaccine next month

A well-known doctor from Chulalongkorn Medical School has advised Thais to wait for the 2025 southern hemisphere influenza vaccine, which will be available next month.

Professor Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, stated that the influenza vaccines currently available in Thailand are for the northern hemisphere influenza season.

Who Should Get the Flu Vaccine Now?

Dr Yong explained that only those planning to visit northern hemisphere countries, including Europe, the United States, and Japan, should receive the flu vaccine now. However, individuals who do not have overseas travel plans should wait until next month when the vaccine for the 2025 southern hemisphere influenza season becomes available.