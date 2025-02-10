NHSO approves seven Thai-made medical innovations for universal healthcare

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved seven Thai-made medical innovations for use in the free universal healthcare scheme, benefiting over 105,000 patients so far, NHSO chief Jadet Thamthataree said on Monday.
NHSO Secretary-General Jadet stated that the approval of these medical innovations, developed by Thai firms, has generated approximately 321 million baht in revenue for Thai SMEs.
He added that the adoption of advanced Thai medical products has enabled patients to access treatment at a much more affordable cost while also reducing overall healthcare expenses.
So far, 105,000 patients have benefited from the seven Thai medical products.
The innovations are currently on display at an exhibition of Thai medical products from 28 January to 2 February during the Prince Mahidol Award Conference 2025.
According to Jadet, the seven Thai medical innovations are:
1. sPace dynamic prosthetic feet – Developed by Chulalongkorn University, these prosthetic feet were approved by the NHSO in March 2024 for use in the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme. They provide patients with a natural walking sensation.
2. OV-ATK – The Cholangiocarcinoma Research Institute of Khon Kaen University developed the OV antigen rapid test kit for detecting liver flukes. The kit can detect liver fluke infections within 15 minutes, allowing early treatment before they develop into fatal cholangiocarcinoma.
3. Titanium cranial mesh implant – Manufactured by Meticuly Co Ltd, these implants have been approved by the NHSO since September 2023. They can benefit up to 20,000 patients requiring artificial skull patches.
4. 3D-printed polymethylmethacrylate cranial mesh implant – Developed by Customised Technologies Co Ltd, this 3D-printed cranial implant allows surgeons to reduce the duration of skull operations.
5. Colostomy bags – Patients with colon cancer require colostomy bags to facilitate waste removal. Previously, Thai hospitals relied on expensive imported products, which strained hospital budgets. Since 2019, the NHSO has approved the use of locally made colostomy bags produced by Thai SMEs using rubber.
6. Acellular pertussis (aP) vaccine – This vaccine protects against whooping cough (pertussis) by using purified proteins and pertussis toxin instead of the whole bacteria. Since June 2023, the NHSO has approved the use of aP, produced by BioNet-Asia Co Ltd, for pregnant women to provide immunity to their unborn children.
7. Dental implants – Developed by the Dental Innovation Foundation under Royal Patronage, these implants have been NHSO-approved since October 2022, benefiting over 10,000 patients. Previously, imported dental implants cost between 50,000 and 120,000 baht per implant, making them unaffordable for most patients.
Dr Jittiporn Thammajinda, Director of the Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS), stated that TCELS has been collaborating with the NHSO to support Thai medical innovators in expanding their product development to a commercial scale, helping society benefit from lower costs compared to imported alternatives.