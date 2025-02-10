NHSO approves seven Thai-made medical innovations for universal healthcare

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved seven Thai-made medical innovations for use in the free universal healthcare scheme, benefiting over 105,000 patients so far, NHSO chief Jadet Thamthataree said on Monday.

NHSO Secretary-General Jadet stated that the approval of these medical innovations, developed by Thai firms, has generated approximately 321 million baht in revenue for Thai SMEs.

He added that the adoption of advanced Thai medical products has enabled patients to access treatment at a much more affordable cost while also reducing overall healthcare expenses.

So far, 105,000 patients have benefited from the seven Thai medical products.