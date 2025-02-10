How Yangsheng self-cultivation practices enhance health and longevity

As Thailand is facing challenges from aged society and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), this kind of alternative medicine focuses on improving practitioners’ bodies and minds to treat and prevent diseases.
Yangsheng self-cultivation practices cover appropriate food consumption in line with nutritional principles, with the addition of five-colour ingredients (green, red, yellow, white and black) and five tastes (sour, bitter, sweet, spicy and salty).
Apart from following nutritional principles, practitioners should consume the right amount of meals on time, not too much or too little.
The practices also focus on relieving stress through activities like Qigong exercise, meditation, proper sleep, drinking tea and listening to music. Practitioners have been advised to focus on keeping calm and accepting natural changes.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has published Yangsheng's guide for treating six diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, cerebrovascular disease, psoriasis, insomnia and infertility.