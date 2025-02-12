5 Wellness Trends in 2025 boosting Thailand\'s \'Wellness Economy\'

Wellness Economy: Strong Government Support for Growth

Thailand has significant potential for growth in the Wellness Economy, with its healthcare industry currently valued at approximately $40.5 billion. The government has taken a clear policy stance in promoting this sector, as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated in her inaugural parliamentary address that the Wellness Economy is a key policy focus for driving economic growth.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, speaking at the launch of the Wellness Business and Beyond (WBB) training program—a collaboration between the Medical Fund for the People Foundation, the Preventive Medicine Association of Thailand, and Western University—highlighted the global healthcare industry as a major economic driver. In line with government policy, the Ministry of Public Health aims to enhance Thailand’s health economy, positioning the country as a Medical and Wellness Hub to capitalize on future industry opportunities.

"Thailand has the potential to become a global Medical and Wellness Hub, given its strengths in world-class hospitals and clinics, internationally recognized medical professionals, and competitive healthcare costs," said Somsak.