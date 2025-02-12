5 Wellness Trends in 2025 boosting Thailand's 'Wellness Economy'

“Wellness” refers to a state of complete and balanced well-being—physically, mentally, and emotionally—achieved through a healthy lifestyle. This has driven the growth of the Wellness Economy, an industry encompassing products and services that enhance health and quality of life.

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the Wellness Economy was valued at US$6.3 trillion in 2023, up from $5.61 trillion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2025 and $9 trillion by 2028, with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Thailand’s Wellness Economy in 2022 (based on GWI’s 11 key sectors):

  • Personal Care & Beauty – $6.88 billion
  • Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss – $8.92 billion
  • Physical Activity – $3.05 billion
  • Wellness Tourism – $7.78 billion
  • Traditional & Complementary Medicine – $3.32 billion
  • Public Health, Prevention & Personalized Medicine – $2.52 billion
  • Wellness Real Estate – $0.47 billion
  • Workplace Wellness – $0.11 billion
  • Mental Wellness – $0.57 billion
  • Spas & Thermal/Mineral Springs – $1.56 billion
  • Wellness Technology & Digital Health – No available data

Wellness Economy: Strong Government Support for Growth

Thailand has significant potential for growth in the Wellness Economy, with its healthcare industry currently valued at approximately $40.5 billion. The government has taken a clear policy stance in promoting this sector, as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated in her inaugural parliamentary address that the Wellness Economy is a key policy focus for driving economic growth.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, speaking at the launch of the Wellness Business and Beyond (WBB) training program—a collaboration between the Medical Fund for the People Foundation, the Preventive Medicine Association of Thailand, and Western University—highlighted the global healthcare industry as a major economic driver. In line with government policy, the Ministry of Public Health aims to enhance Thailand’s health economy, positioning the country as a Medical and Wellness Hub to capitalize on future industry opportunities.

"Thailand has the potential to become a global Medical and Wellness Hub, given its strengths in world-class hospitals and clinics, internationally recognized medical professionals, and competitive healthcare costs," said Somsak.

Additionally, Thailand's strong service-oriented culture, traditional Thai medicine, and unique herbal remedies further strengthen its position in the Wellness Economy. To achieve sustainable growth, both the public and private sectors must collaborate to elevate Thailand’s healthcare business standards.

Wellness Economy: Thailand’s Opportunities and Potential

Dr Pornthep Siriwanarangsun, President of the Preventive Medicine Association of Thailand and Chairman of the Wellness Business and Beyond (WBB) Program outlined 11 key wellness-related business sectors where Thailand has significant opportunities and potential:

  • Wellness Tourism – Health and spa retreats, hotels with wellness clinics, nature-based relaxation tourism, health coaching, and wellness camps at hotels and specialized centres.
  • Wellness Real Estate – Properties designed for health, including improved air quality, eco-friendly building materials, open spaces for comfort, and integrated spa services.
  • Wellness Factories – Workplace wellness programs, behaviour modification initiatives, environmental adjustments, and workflow enhancements for physical and mental well-being.
  • Beauty & Personal Care Products – Incorporating modern medicine, food-based solutions, and herbal remedies for self-care and beauty.
  • Preventive Medicine – Stretching therapies for disease prevention, cellular immunity enhancement, genetic testing, and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).
  • Traditional Thai Medicine – Herbal medicine as an alternative to pharmaceuticals, functional health beverages, therapeutic massage, spas, and the use of kratom and cannabis for wellness.
  • Medical Industry for Wellness – Research and development of treatments for muscular and nervous system health, wellness equipment, thermal therapies, and electronic rehabilitation tools.
  • Spiritual Wellness Services – Basic yoga, meditation, stress relief techniques, music therapy, and positive-thinking training.
  • Dietary Behavior Centers – Programs focused on healthy eating habits and weight management.
  • Alkaline & Mineral Water – Therapeutic use of alkaline water, mineral water, and hot springs.
  • Financial Consulting for Wellness – Financial planning, investment strategies, revenue-generation opportunities, and cost-saving techniques within the wellness industry.


5 Wellness Trends Positively Impacting Thailand in 2025

As the global wellness industry evolves, five key wellness trends for 2025 are expected to positively impact Thailand:

  • Thai Sauna & Herbal Therapy as a Global Selling Point (Sauna Reimagined) – Elevating Thai herbal saunas and traditional remedies to international standards to attract global wellness tourism.
  • Water-Based Wellness (Watershed Wellness) – Leveraging Thailand’s natural hot springs, hydrotherapy, and spa culture as wellness tourism attractions.
  • Health Tech Advancements – Expanding Longevity Clinics, Personalized Medicine, and Lifestyle Medicine to promote preventive healthcare and customized treatments.
  • Wellness for Mental Health & Addiction Recovery (Wellness Tackles Addiction) – Integrating holistic wellness programs into mental health care and addiction recovery.
  • AI-Driven Personalized Wellness (Digital & AI-Driven Wellness) – Utilizing AI and digital tools to develop personalized health programs for optimized well-being.

With strong government support, the Wellness Economy remains a key driver of Thailand’s economic growth, offering global opportunities and high potential for expansion.


 

