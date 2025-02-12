5 Wellness Trends in 2025 boosting Thailand\'s \'Wellness Economy\'

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the Wellness Economy was valued at US$6.3 trillion in 2023, up from $5.61 trillion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7 trillion by 2025 and $9 trillion by 2028, with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.
Thailand’s Wellness Economy in 2022 (based on GWI’s 11 key sectors):
Thailand has significant potential for growth in the Wellness Economy, with its healthcare industry currently valued at approximately $40.5 billion. The government has taken a clear policy stance in promoting this sector, as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated in her inaugural parliamentary address that the Wellness Economy is a key policy focus for driving economic growth.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, speaking at the launch of the Wellness Business and Beyond (WBB) training program—a collaboration between the Medical Fund for the People Foundation, the Preventive Medicine Association of Thailand, and Western University—highlighted the global healthcare industry as a major economic driver. In line with government policy, the Ministry of Public Health aims to enhance Thailand’s health economy, positioning the country as a Medical and Wellness Hub to capitalize on future industry opportunities.
"Thailand has the potential to become a global Medical and Wellness Hub, given its strengths in world-class hospitals and clinics, internationally recognized medical professionals, and competitive healthcare costs," said Somsak.
Additionally, Thailand's strong service-oriented culture, traditional Thai medicine, and unique herbal remedies further strengthen its position in the Wellness Economy. To achieve sustainable growth, both the public and private sectors must collaborate to elevate Thailand’s healthcare business standards.
Dr Pornthep Siriwanarangsun, President of the Preventive Medicine Association of Thailand and Chairman of the Wellness Business and Beyond (WBB) Program outlined 11 key wellness-related business sectors where Thailand has significant opportunities and potential:
As the global wellness industry evolves, five key wellness trends for 2025 are expected to positively impact Thailand:
With strong government support, the Wellness Economy remains a key driver of Thailand’s economic growth, offering global opportunities and high potential for expansion.