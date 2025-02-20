Asia\'s first hair root cryopreservation bank launches in Thailand

MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in hair care technology with the launch of "MEDEZE Hair Renaissance," Asia's first-ever hair root cryopreservation facility. This cutting-edge service represents a significant leap forward in personalized hair care solutions, offering the potential to preserve hair follicles for up to six decades.
At the heart of this revolutionary service is state-of-the-art cryopreservation technology that operates at an ultra-low temperature of -196°C. "This innovative technology offers a transformative solution for individuals concerned about their hair health," explains Dr Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of MEDEZE Group. "As Asia's pioneers in hair follicle cryopreservation, we're proud to offer world-class solutions that meet the highest international standards."
The technology's remarkable efficiency is evident in its ability to generate up to 50 million cells from just 50 hair strands, preserving their quality and cultivation potential for future therapeutic applications. All procedures are conducted in a CLEANROOM CLASS 100 laboratory, certified by the US National Environmental Balancing Bureau (NEBB), ensuring maximum sterility and optimal preservation conditions.
Under their concept "THE INNOVATION OF CONFIDENCE," MEDEZE Hair Renaissance offers comprehensive services including analysis, isolation, culture, and banking of hair follicles. This personalized approach allows clients of all ages to preserve their hair follicles for future use, addressing concerns about thinning hair and overall hair health changes.
The company has set ambitious growth targets, aiming to serve 500 clients by 2025 and expand to 5,000 cases by 2030. With its commitment to client privacy and regular cell status monitoring, MEDEZE Hair Renaissance is positioning itself at the forefront of personal hair care innovation, offering a unique solution for those looking to invest in their future hair health.