Asia\'s first hair root cryopreservation bank launches in Thailand

MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in hair care technology with the launch of "MEDEZE Hair Renaissance," Asia's first-ever hair root cryopreservation facility. This cutting-edge service represents a significant leap forward in personalized hair care solutions, offering the potential to preserve hair follicles for up to six decades.

At the heart of this revolutionary service is state-of-the-art cryopreservation technology that operates at an ultra-low temperature of -196°C. "This innovative technology offers a transformative solution for individuals concerned about their hair health," explains Dr Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of MEDEZE Group. "As Asia's pioneers in hair follicle cryopreservation, we're proud to offer world-class solutions that meet the highest international standards."