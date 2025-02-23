Govt allays public fears over newly discovered HKU5-CoV-2 virus

A government spokesman on Sunday urged the public not to panic following reports of a newly discovered coronavirus similar to the one responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak stated that HKU5-CoV-2 was identified in a laboratory by Chinese researchers and has not been transmitted to humans.

“So far, there have been no reports of the HKU5-CoV-2 virus spreading to humans, so there is no need for public concern,” Anukool said.