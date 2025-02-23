Govt allays public fears over newly discovered HKU5-CoV-2 virus

The Thai government reassures the public that the newly discovered HKU5-CoV-2 virus has not been transmitted to humans. Authorities emphasise Thailand’s strong disease monitoring system and clarify that the virus is a variant, not a new strain or mutation.

A government spokesman on Sunday urged the public not to panic following reports of a newly discovered coronavirus similar to the one responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak stated that HKU5-CoV-2 was identified in a laboratory by Chinese researchers and has not been transmitted to humans.

“So far, there have been no reports of the HKU5-CoV-2 virus spreading to humans, so there is no need for public concern,” Anukool said.

Thailand’s Disease Monitoring System in Place

He emphasised that Thailand has a robust disease monitoring system, with collaboration between the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Medical Sciences, and university researchers to track potential outbreaks of new viruses.

Anukool also clarified that the HKU5-CoV-2 bat virus is merely a variant within the Merbecovirus subgenus and is neither a new strain nor a mutation of an existing virus.

What Is HKU5-CoV-2?

HKU5-CoV-2 is a recently identified bat coronavirus that has drawn attention due to its similarities to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was discovered by a team of virologists, including Shi Zhengli, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Similarities to SARS-CoV-2

HKU5-CoV-2 shares two key similarities with SARS-CoV-2:

  • Ability to bind to human ACE2 receptors: This is the same entry point SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells, raising concerns about its potential for animal-to-human transmission.
  • Part of the Merbecovirus subgenus: This subgenus also includes the virus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
     
