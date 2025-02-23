Govt allays public fears over newly discovered HKU5-CoV-2 virus

A government spokesman on Sunday urged the public not to panic following reports of a newly discovered coronavirus similar to the one responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak stated that HKU5-CoV-2 was identified in a laboratory by Chinese researchers and has not been transmitted to humans.
“So far, there have been no reports of the HKU5-CoV-2 virus spreading to humans, so there is no need for public concern,” Anukool said.
He emphasised that Thailand has a robust disease monitoring system, with collaboration between the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Medical Sciences, and university researchers to track potential outbreaks of new viruses.
Anukool also clarified that the HKU5-CoV-2 bat virus is merely a variant within the Merbecovirus subgenus and is neither a new strain nor a mutation of an existing virus.
HKU5-CoV-2 is a recently identified bat coronavirus that has drawn attention due to its similarities to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was discovered by a team of virologists, including Shi Zhengli, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
HKU5-CoV-2 shares two key similarities with SARS-CoV-2: