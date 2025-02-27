Social media addiction puts Gen Z at risk of mental health disorders

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said the National Statistical Office report conducted in the third quarter of last year showed that Generation Z have access to mobile phones and internet at 99.1% and 99%, respectively. Some 34% of them have access to tablets, he added.

Generation Z prefers searching for content about self-development, how to generate income from tourism, and foreign language skill development through social media.

Meanwhile, they use social media to follow social issues and new-generation lifestyles to create their identity online. The top five platforms that Generation Z used the most were YouTube (89%), Facebook (88%), TikTok (78%), Instagram (73%) and X (48%).