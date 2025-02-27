Social media addiction puts Gen Z at risk of mental health disorders

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said the National Statistical Office report conducted in the third quarter of last year showed that Generation Z have access to mobile phones and internet at 99.1% and 99%, respectively. Some 34% of them have access to tablets, he added.
Generation Z prefers searching for content about self-development, how to generate income from tourism, and foreign language skill development through social media.
Meanwhile, they use social media to follow social issues and new-generation lifestyles to create their identity online. The top five platforms that Generation Z used the most were YouTube (89%), Facebook (88%), TikTok (78%), Instagram (73%) and X (48%).
This data aligns with those from the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, which indicated that Generation Z in Thailand mostly use the Internet to access social media.
The average daily internet usage of Generation Z is as high as 12 hours and 8 minutes, which is higher than the average of all age groups of 11 hours and 25 minutes.
Though social media enables Generation Z to keep up with new trends and boost their identity, the Digital Insights Thailand 2024 report indicated that Generation Z is vulnerable to negative sentiment from social media.
Social media causes more than 53% of Generation Z to be affected by mental health disorders, and 58% suffer from pressure and comparison with others.
They also face difficulties in quitting social media, as 44% said it was quite difficult and 18% said it was very difficult.
Danucha said parents and educational institutions should take pivotal roles in mitigating the impact of mobile phone and internet usage among children.
Parents should be good role models in using social media properly, such as avoiding using mobile phones while dining or talking, while they should allow children to talk about their social media experiences in a friendly manner.
Meanwhile, educational institutions should boost awareness of how to use social media safely and responsibly among Generation Z students, especially digital ethics.
Schools should adopt digital technology into learning courses, such as analysing fake news or organizing a “social media detox day” event to raise awareness about using time wisely.