Thailand faces rising obesity rates, experts call for systemic change

On World Obesity Day, March 4, alarming statistics reveal a global health crisis, with more than 988 million adults worldwide grappling with obesity. Projections from the World Obesity Federation forecast this figure to exceed 1.9 billion by 2035.

In Thailand, the latest National Health Examination Survey (2019-2020) conducted by the Health Systems Research Institute highlights a concerning trend: 46.4% of Thai women and 37.8% of Thai men are classified as obese, with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher.

Moreover, abdominal obesity, defined as a waist circumference exceeding 90 centimetres for men and 80cm for women, affects 27.7% of Thai men and a staggering 50.4% of Thai women. Bangkok registers the highest prevalence of abdominal obesity among women.

Obesity, characterised by excessive body-fat accumulation, triggers metabolic abnormalities such as elevated blood sugar and lipid levels, and increased inflammation.

These factors significantly elevate the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high cholesterol, hypertension and cancer.

This year's campaign, "Changing Systems, Healthier Lives", underscores the necessity for collaborative efforts across the public and private sectors to transform health systems and cultivate environments conducive to obesity prevention.

Experts stress that obesity is not merely an individual concern but a systemic challenge demanding robust support.

