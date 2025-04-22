MedPark Hospital invites doctors for cardiac arrhythmia screening

Professor Dr Sinn Anuras, director and CEO of MedPark Hospital, said the initiative was introduced after it became evident that many doctors suffer from stress and overwork, leaving little time for self-care.

“We want to protect doctors from cardiac arrhythmia and ensure they remain in good health,” he said, expressing hope that the initiative will serve as a positive force for doctors nationwide.

Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital, said the campaign reflects the hospital’s commitment to public health. He highlighted the vital role doctors play in the healthcare system, which became particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that around 100,000 doctors in Thailand are at risk of developing cardiac arrhythmia, with 300–400 having died from heart-related diseases such as cardiac arrest over the past five years.

“To save one doctor is to save 10,000 lives,” he said, adding that MedPark Hospital is equipped with electrophysiologists who specialise in treating cardiac arrhythmia.