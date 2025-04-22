MedPark Hospital invites doctors for cardiac arrhythmia screening

Cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to other serious heart-related conditions such as coronary artery disease, dysrhythmia and cardiac arrest. Early symptoms may include palpitations and dizziness, which, if left untreated, could worsen over time.
The second phase of the initiative was launched by MedPark Hospital in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district on Tuesday. Its aim is to safeguard the health of doctors—those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.
Professor Dr Sinn Anuras, director and CEO of MedPark Hospital, said the initiative was introduced after it became evident that many doctors suffer from stress and overwork, leaving little time for self-care.
“We want to protect doctors from cardiac arrhythmia and ensure they remain in good health,” he said, expressing hope that the initiative will serve as a positive force for doctors nationwide.
Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital, said the campaign reflects the hospital’s commitment to public health. He highlighted the vital role doctors play in the healthcare system, which became particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He noted that around 100,000 doctors in Thailand are at risk of developing cardiac arrhythmia, with 300–400 having died from heart-related diseases such as cardiac arrest over the past five years.
“To save one doctor is to save 10,000 lives,” he said, adding that MedPark Hospital is equipped with electrophysiologists who specialise in treating cardiac arrhythmia.
The “Save Doctors’ Hearts” initiative was first launched in 2022, during which 1,236 doctors participated. Of these, 30% were found to have heart-related abnormalities. Currently, 10 doctors require further treatment, including coronary angiogram (CAG) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
In this second phase, doctors experiencing symptoms such as palpitations and dizziness can receive free screening. They will also receive treatment advice from a medical team led by Dr Krit Jongnarangsin, an electrophysiologist at the University of Michigan.
Doctors diagnosed with conditions requiring further care can receive treatment at MedPark Hospital, its partner institutions, or hospitals covered by their health insurance.
Registration for the Save Doctors’ Hearts programme is open via MedPark Hospital’s website until July 31, or until 1,000 participants have registered.
For more information, please contact the hospital’s Cardiology Centre on 02 090 3104, available daily from 8am to 8pm.