Three Thai herbs can lower risk of heart disease

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) recommends three Thai herbs – garlic, safflower and roselle – to help reduce fat, strengthen the heart, and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Dr Khwanchai Wisitthanon, DTAM deputy director general, said heart disease and cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in Thailand, with an increasing trend of cases.
Factors contributing to the development of these diseases include genetics, blood pressure, blood-sugar levels, obesity, gender, age, and cholesterol levels.
DTAM recommends three Thai herbs that help prevent cardiovascular diseases:
Garlic
Garlic contains the enzyme alliinase. Crushing, chopping, or mincing garlic before consumption stimulates the enzyme to produce substances with antioxidant properties. These help reduce harmful fats, lower triglyceride levels in the blood, and reduce the risk of coronary artery disease.
Safflower
Safflower helps reduce blood fat, nourish the blood, strengthen the heart, improve lymphatic function, and support the nervous system.
Roselle
Roselle is listed in the National List of Essential Herbal Medicines. It has diuretic properties, relieves urinary discomfort, and helps lower blood pressure and fat levels by reducing fat production and oxidation of LDL (bad cholesterol). However, roselle should not be used by patients with impaired kidney function.
In addition to using these herbs, it is advisable to avoid consuming foods high in fat, such as dishes containing coconut milk, fried foods, and those with sweet, creamy, or salty flavours.
Recommended dishes include mixed mushrooms stewed with garlic and pepper, steamed fish with lime, and basil soup.
Importantly, regular exercise should be incorporated, and it’s essential to choose activities that suit one’s physical condition.
Thai-style exercises, such as Thai Hermit Exercise, can also be an option. These exercises help energise the body, improve blood circulation, and promote overall well-being. Along with physical strength, this practice helps control breathing and enhances meditation, leading to mental relaxation. For those interested, demonstrations are available on the DTAM YouTube channel.
In addition to diet and exercise, managing stress, getting adequate sleep, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption are crucial in reducing the risk of heart and vascular diseases. Regular annual health check-ups are also important, Dr Khwanchai concluded.