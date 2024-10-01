Three Thai herbs can lower risk of heart disease

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) recommends three Thai herbs – garlic, safflower and roselle – to help reduce fat, strengthen the heart, and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dr Khwanchai Wisitthanon, DTAM deputy director general, said heart disease and cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in Thailand, with an increasing trend of cases.

Factors contributing to the development of these diseases include genetics, blood pressure, blood-sugar levels, obesity, gender, age, and cholesterol levels.